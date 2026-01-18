Indian-origin couple arrested in FBI raid for ‘drug and sex trafficking’ in Virginia motel

An Indian-origin couple has gained notoriety this week following a startling FBI raid that revealed a concealed crime operation at a motel they managed in Virginia, USA. Kosha Sharma, 52, also known as Ma or Mama K, and Tarun Sharma, 55, referred to as Pop or Pa, were arrested and charged with alleged criminal activities related to drug and sex trafficking in and around the Red Carpet Inn in Dumfries, according to an official news release from the US Justice Department. An Indian-origin couple has been arrested for drug and sex trafficking at a Virginia motel after an FBI raid. The operation, involving multiple law enforcement agencies, resulted in charges for five individuals, including conspiracy to distribute controlled substances like fentanyl. In addition, three other people identified as Margo Waldon Pierce, Joshua Roderick, and Rashard Perrish Smith were also arrested early on the morning of January 15 (US time). All five people are facing charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including fentanyl. If found guilty, they may be subjected to a mandatory prison term of no less than 10 years. In a press release, the Department of Justice issued on January 16, the five defendants, which include the Sharma couple of Indian descent, made their first court appearance on Friday. Also Read: Did ICE detain two Indian students in St. Louis Park? Viral post sparks outrage amid Trump immigration crackdown

Indian-origin couple charged with drug and sex trafficking An Indian-origin couple has been charged with drug and sex trafficking following an FBI raid on a Virginia motel. According to FOX 5, a “coordinated operation” was executed collaboratively by the FBI and the Prince William County police after a lengthy investigation into sex trafficking and drug distribution at the motel located on Dumfries Road. Authorities arrived at the Red Carpet Inn’s parking lot, weapons drawn, shortly before 6 am on January 15, as per US reports. All five people named in the case were arrested at the location. Surveillance footage of the event, acquired by local news outlet FOX 5, documented the raid. This operation stemmed from law enforcement's execution of nine prostitution encounters and 15 controlled fentanyl purchases at the Red Carpet Inn between May 28, 2025, and December 17, 2025. Out of these transactions, 11 involved fentanyl, while the remaining four were for cocaine.