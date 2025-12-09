US winter storm update: Tax payments for thousands of people delayed in Lynchburg, Virginia, amid heavy snow

For thousands of people living in Lynchburg, Virginia, the deadline to pay personal property taxes has been extended by one day after heavy snow led to municipal offices being closed on Monday, December 8. The snowstorm comes days after heavy snowfall hit the Mid-Atlantic region, leading to hundreds of schools being closed. A person cleans up snow from the sidewalk at The University of Virginia as a winter storm sweeps through Charlottesville, Va., dropping three inches of snow early in the morning on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025. (Cal Cary /The Daily Progress via AP)(AP)

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in place across much of Virginia as of Monday afternoon, including Lynchburg.

Read More | US winter storm warnings: Urgent alerts issued for Alaska, Colorado, Illinois and other states

"Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility," said NWS Blacksburg, the forecast office for Lynchburg in a winter storm warning. "Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order."

What we know so far

The City of Lynchburg announced on Monday that all municipal offices were being closed due to a winter storm forecast. 4 to 6 inches of snow are expected.

The city’s official update explained that the closure prompted an extension for the second installment of personal property tax payments. The deadline was moved from December 8 to December 9.

Several payment options were provided to residents, including online, at kiosks, or using the City Hall drop box on the 10th Street side. Teller windows were set to reopen on December 9 at 8:30 am.

Read More | US weather: Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont upgrade advisories to warnings amid winter storm scare

Lynchburg Public Library branches, the Lynchburg Museum & Visitor Center, all Neighborhood Centers operated by Parks & Recreation, the Miller Center and Concord Turnpike Convenience Center were also closed for the day as a result of the winter weather. Meanwhile, the Lynchburg Regional Airport canceled its scheduled ‘Santa at the Airport’ event.

Municipal offices and payment windows are expected to reopen on Tuesday, December 9, with tax payments due on that date.

Public Works crews and emergency responders are monitoring the situation. Residents have been advised to avoid travel unless necessary. One can stay informed through Lynchburg Alerts.