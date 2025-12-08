Winter storm warnings have been issued for various US states across the West and Northwest. This comes amid upward of 10 inches of snow and winds as high as 65 miles per hour, and also "life-threatening" conditions in certain regions for unprepared individuals. US winter storm warnings: Urgent alerts issued for Alaska, Colorado, Illinois and other states(Pixabay - representational image)

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the urgent alerts on Sunday, December 7, which are active for Alaska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Here’s what we know

The office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, reported that snow is expected to sweep from west to east overnight. The heaviest falls are likely across parts of Clayton and Grant Counties.

“Road conditions across portions of northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin are slippery and snow covered so be sure to exercise caution if you are driving tonight,” it said.

Coming to Iowa, a winter storm warning will be in effect until 3 am CST, 4 am ET, for Floyd, Chickasaw and Fayette Counties. Heavy snowfall and slippery road conditions are anticipated.

Read More | US weather: Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont upgrade advisories to warnings amid winter storm scare

Meanwhile, cities in central Iowa including Dysart, Iowa Falls and Gladbrook have a warning in place until 6 am on Sunday. These areas are expected to experience hazardous travel conditions.

According to the Quad Cities office, travel might become “very difficult” in portions of east central and northeast Iowa until 6 am CST. It added that Carroll and Whiteside Counties in Illinois will see “slippery road conditions” because of heavy snowfall overnight.

In Colorado, Elkhead and Park Mountains are likely to witness up to 3 inches of snow and wind gusts reaching 35 mph. Travel has been described as “very difficult to impossible through much of the day and into the early morning hours of Sunday,” Newsweek reported.

Alaska would experience some of the worst conditions, with warnings in place from early Sunday morning until Monday night. In Hyder, an accumulation of between 16 and 20 inches of snow is expected. People have been urged to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary.

“Cold temperatures are expected to continue to spread southward into early next week, increasing potential for a long duration snowfall event,” the Juneau office said.

Read More | US winter weather alerts: 5 things to know as series of storms bring heavy snow, wind chills, flood threat

Skagway, Haines Borough and Klukwan can expect 12 to 18 inches of snow and winds as high as 50 mph until Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Eastern Chichagof Island is likely to witness 8 to 14 inches and winds up to 35 mph, and Glacier Bay could see between 10 and 20 inches and 40 mph winds.

The Juneau office states in its alert for Skagway, Haines Borough and Klukwan, “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero near White Pass could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”

Winter storm warnings are active for the Sierra Madre Range and Snowy Range in Wyoming, with 5 to 10 inches of snow and gusts as high as 65 mph likely to lead to “blowing snow and reduced visibility,” according to the Cheyenne office. It also warned that being outdoors overnight could “become life-threatening to those caught unprepared.”

“Hikers and snowmobilers may easily become disoriented. Frostbite and hypothermia can develop quickly,” it wrote, saying the total snow accumulation is expected to range between 2 and 5 feet.

People traveling overnight have been advised to carry an extra flashlight, food, water and warm clothes in case of an emergency. They can go to 511ia.org (for Iowa), 511.alaska.gov (for Alaska) and gettingaroundillinois.com for updates on road conditions.