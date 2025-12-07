Powerful earthquake hits Alaska-Canada border, tremors felt in Yakutat and Juneau; update on tsunami warning

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Alaska–Canada border on Saturday, with tremors felt in Yakutat and Juneau, according to the USGS. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported that there is no tsunami threat. Powerful earthquake hits Alaska-Canada border.(Unsplash)

The quake struck at 11:41 a.m. local time on Saturday at a depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was located about 90 km north of Yakutat. So far, no damage or injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service in Eureka also confirmed that the earthquake posed no tsunami threat to the West Coast.

“A preliminary magnitude 7.0 earthquake has occurred approximately 230 miles NW of Juneau, Alaska around 12:42 PST today. There is NO TSUNAMI DANGER for the U.S. West Coast," the agency said in a post on X.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information