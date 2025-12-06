Indian-origin student dies in devastating house fire in New York; family raises funds for repatriation

A 24-year-old Indian student in the United States, Sahaja Reddy Udumala, has died after sustaining severe injuries in a house fire in Albany, New York. Indian student Sahaja Reddy Udumala dies after suffering severe injuries in house fire in US(Website/gofundme.com)

The Consulate General of India in New York said it was “deeply saddened by the untimely demise” of the student, who was pursuing her Master’s degree in Albany.

In a post on X on Friday (local time), the mission said, “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time.” It added that it was in touch with Udumala’s family and providing all possible assistance.

Fire engulfed home, several injured

The Albany Police Department said the fire broke out on the morning of December 4. Responding officers and firefighters found the residence “fully engulfed in flames” and were told several people were still trapped inside, reported news agency PTI.

Four adults were pulled out and treated on site before being taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Two were later shifted to a specialised burn centre.

“Tragically, the adult female victim succumbed to her injuries she sustained in the fire,” the police said. Though authorities withheld the name pending formal notification of kin, the family later identified the victim as Udumala, the news agency's report added.

Family says she suffered 90% burns

A fundraiser started by Udumala’s cousin, Rathna Gopu, said the student had suffered burns on nearly 90 per cent of her body.

The cousin wrote, “…our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy when our beloved cousin, Sahaja Udumala, passed away following a devastating fire accident.”

Describing her as “a bright and hardworking student… with a future full of dreams, hope, and promise,” Gopu said Udumala “struggled immensely, fighting with all the strength she had.” Despite medical efforts, she suffered complete organ failure.

The family said the sudden loss has left them facing “unexpected emotional and financial hardships”.

The fundraiser aims to support funeral and memorial arrangements, repatriation, and assistance for the immediate family. So far, it has collected over USD 112,266 of the USD 120,000 goal.