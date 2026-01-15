Who is Priyatharsini Natarajan? Indian Indian-origin mother charged with murdering her two sons

A mother in Hillsborough Township has been charged with the deaths of her two young sons after they were discovered dead inside the family home on Tuesday evening. Priyatharsini Natarajan faces first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her 5 and 7-year-old sons. (Somerset County Prosecutor's Office/Facebook)

According to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, police responded to a residence on Shell Court around 6:45 pm following a 911 call from an adult male who reported finding the children unconscious upon returning from work. The man informed dispatchers that he suspected his wife had caused harm to the children, as reported by Fox 5.

Who is Priyatharsini Natarajan? Priyatharsini Natarajan, 35, of Hillsborough, New Jersey, is a mother. She faces two first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two young sons, ages 5 and 7. She is also charged with possession of a weapon. She is currently being held at the Somerset County Jail.

Prosecutors stated that responding officers discovered the two children dead in a bedroom of their Shell Court home. While the medical examiner will determine the official cause of death, prosecutors said, “Natarajan caused the deaths of her two children,” as reported by CBS News.

Natarajan's sons were in elementary school Hillsborough County Superintendent Mike Volpe confirmed that the two boys attended Sunnymead Elementary School. He described the tragedy as an “unfathomable loss.” He said, “There are no words to adequately capture the weight of this tragedy, and our hearts are with the families and the entire Sunnymead community as they grieve.”

On Wednesday morning, Volpe visited Sunnymead Elementary School, noting that teachers are working to provide students with a sense of safety and support. Crisis response teams and extra counseling services have been made available and will remain on site for as long as necessary.