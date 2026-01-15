Verizon Outage: Will it provide credits to affected customers? Company issues statement

The disruption lasted roughly 10 hours, with service fully restored and confirmed after 10:20 pm ET. The company stated, “The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption,” on X.

Verizon service was disrupted in major metropolitan areas, including New York City , Atlanta , Charlotte , Houston , and Dallas , according to PC Mag.

Verizon Wireless customers across the United States experienced a widespread service disruption on Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Beginning around 12:30 pm Eastern Time, the outage affected thousands of users, with over 180,000 reports recorded on Downdetector.com. Many devices displayed an SOS signal instead of the usual cellular bars, allowing only emergency calls while normal network service was interrupted, as reported by Newsweek.

Also Read: Verizon outage resolved: Company shares note for customers ‘still having an issue’

Verizon announces credits to customers Verizon announced that it will offer account credits to customers impacted by the outage. However, the company has yet to provide specifics on the credit amounts or how the compensation will be distributed.

Throughout the day, Verizon issued several updates about its ongoing efforts to resolve the outage, even as increasingly frustrated customers demanded compensation.

The company announced it will "provide account credits and share updates soon" for customers impacted by the outage." It further stated, “For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption,” by 9 pm ET on X.