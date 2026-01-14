Verizon outage: Why are phones going on SOS mode? Thousands report ‘network unavailable’
Verizon reportedly faced a major outage as 90,000+ users on Down Detector said their phones switched to SOS mode during service disruption.
Mobile network provider Verizon purportedly faced a major outage on Wednesday as thousands of users reported that their phones were going into SOS mode. On Down Detector, a platform that tracks outages based on users' data, more than 185,000 users are reported an outage with Verizon at its peak.
Since then, the number of users reporting outage on the has come down to around 150,000.
Reports state that Verizon Wireless users are suffering the most outage. According to the numbers available on Down Detector, 64% are reporting that the their phones are on SOS mode. 33% say that they have no signal, while 3% reported issues with mobile internet.
Why Are Phones Going On SOS Mode?
Verizon is experiencing a country-wide network outage. The company has acknowledged the issue in a social media post, saying they are working to fix the issue "quickly."
"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," Verizon Support replied to a X complain. "Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."
Verizon Outage Map
Reports Down Detector showed that the outage was concentrated around most major US cities. New York reported the most outage in the US, followed by Chicago, Richmond and Virginia Beach, among others.
This is a developing story.