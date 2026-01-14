Verizon outage: Why are phones going on SOS mode? Thousands report ‘network unavailable’

Since then, the number of users reporting outage on the has come down to around 150,000.

Mobile network provider Verizon purportedly faced a major outage on Wednesday as thousands of users reported that their phones were going into SOS mode. On Down Detector, a platform that tracks outages based on users' data, more than 185,000 users are reported an outage with Verizon at its peak.

Reports state that Verizon Wireless users are suffering the most outage. According to the numbers available on Down Detector, 64% are reporting that the their phones are on SOS mode. 33% say that they have no signal, while 3% reported issues with mobile internet.

Why Are Phones Going On SOS Mode? Verizon is experiencing a country-wide network outage. The company has acknowledged the issue in a social media post, saying they are working to fix the issue "quickly."

"We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers," Verizon Support replied to a X complain. "Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

