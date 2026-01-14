Verizon outage map: Which US cities are affected? Here's when will services be restored

Several customers are inquiring about the status of Verizon's service outage and when it will be restored. On Wednesday, users throughout the United States have reported difficulties with calls and mobile connectivity. Numerous devices displayed SOS instead of the usual network bars. Downdetector noted a significant increase in complaints. Verizon Faces Service Outage as Customers Report Connectivity Issues (AP)

Verizon outage: When will services be restored? There is uncertainty regarding when service will be restored. Reports of outages have significantly increased, as indicated by Downdetector.

At 12:16 PM ET, over 46,000 outages were documented. Previously, at 12:10 PM ET, the number of complaints surged from 154 at 11:55 AM ET to 14,941. Subsequent reports indicated that the total number of outages exceeded 90,000 based on user submissions.

Verizon outage map: Which US cities are affected? Several users reported that their phones displayed SOS rather than signal bars. This indicates that the device was unable to connect to the Verizon cellular network. Consequently, phones transitioned to satellite functionalities available on devices such as iPhones.

The Verizon outage map indicates issues throughout various cities in the United States. The question of when Verizon will be operational again has become a national issue as outage maps have been updated.

Downdetector maps revealed problems in cities including Boston, New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Seattle. Reports regarding the outage were also received from other states.

Friends and family members using Verizon were unreachable via phone calls. Some users reported that internet-based services functioned properly, whereas traditional calls did not succeed. This indicates that the problems primarily impacted voice communication and signal availability.

Meanwhile, several users expressed their grievances on X, previously known as Twitter, as well as on Threads. They shared screenshots depicting SOS mode. Additionally, some reported experiencing missed calls and loss of signal.