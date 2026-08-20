United Nations, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed will visit India later this month and discuss the world body's cooperation with New Delhi as well as the country's engagement in advancing sustainable development. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed to visit India later this month

Mohammed, who will be in China this week and then head to Mongolia, will stop over in India on her way back to New York.

During her visit to India from August 26-28, she will meet with senior government officials in New Delhi "to discuss UN-India cooperation and India's engagement in advancing sustainable development," Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at the daily press briefing here Wednesday.

In India, Mohammed will also meet with students at the Indian Institute of Technology to "exchange on the opportunities and challenges to leverage digital innovation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals."

In China, she will convene the third dialogue on Artificial Intelligence and Human Development Thursday and Friday, Dujarric said, adding that the convening is part of a global series of high-level dialogues bringing together leading thinkers from around the country, the region and the world to "examine how one of humanity's most transformative technologies is shaping human progress."

On August 23, she will head to Ulaanbaatar in Mongolia, on behalf of the Secretary-General, to attend the 17th session of the Conference of the Parties of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification .

During the visit, she will underscore the need to accelerate land restoration, strengthen resilience, and advance sustainable development in the face of the growing challenges posed by desertification, land degradation and drought, he said.

The deputy secretary-general will be back in New York on August 28.

Mohammed had previously visited India in July 2023, which was her first visit to the country since her reappointment as the UN deputy secretary-general for a second five-year term in January 2022.

She had met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and had also travelled to Bengaluru, where she interacted with experts from premier information and technology research institutions and industry representatives to discuss India's achievements in the digital technology domain that could be replicated in the Global South for addressing developmental challenges.

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