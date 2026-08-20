Who was Henry Parra? 5 things on Miami man killed in Kenya helicopter crash that took life of Roger Duarte

Henry Parra was identified as another Miami man, apart from Roger Duarte, who became a victim of the deadly helicopter crash in Kenya. The helicopter was traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County and had seven people on board, including five Americans. Henry Parra was among the victims of the Kenya helicopter crash. (LinkedIn/Henry Parra)

The helicopter crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe. As per reports, it was owned by Lady Lori Helicopters and guests from travel company &Beyond were on board.

The victims of the crash include José Alberto Suárez, the Telemundo president, Roger Duarte, the Miami food entrepreneur, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. Sensi-Contugi was the director of the Ecuadorian National Intelligence Center.