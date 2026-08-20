Who was Henry Parra? 5 things on Miami man killed in Kenya helicopter crash that took life of Roger Duarte
Henry Parra is another Miami man apart from Roger Duarte who became a victim of the deadly helicopter crash in Kenya.
Henry Parra was identified as another Miami man, apart from Roger Duarte, who became a victim of the deadly helicopter crash in Kenya. The helicopter was traveling from Loisaba Conservancy to the Ewaso Nyiro area in Samburu County and had seven people on board, including five Americans.
The helicopter crashed in the foothills of Mount Ololokwe. As per reports, it was owned by Lady Lori Helicopters and guests from travel company &Beyond were on board.
The victims of the crash include José Alberto Suárez, the Telemundo president, Roger Duarte, the Miami food entrepreneur, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. Sensi-Contugi was the director of the Ecuadorian National Intelligence Center.
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Hlavaty reportedly was the co-founder of Mrkt Group, a real estate development and branded design company, NBC Miami reported. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Henry Parra.
Who was Henry Parra? 5 things to know
- Henry Parra was reportedly an aviation software executive from Miami.
- As per the NBC Miami report, he served in the US Navy.
- Local reports from WSVN and Local10 noted that Parra was married to Hlavaty. They reportedly lived in Coral Gables. They noted that Hlavaty, 42, was also vice president of development for Benihana and a board member of the Coral Gables Art Museum.
- The Local10 report also noted that Parra co-founded Trax USA, based in Coral Gables.
- As per Parra's LinkedIn profile, he studied at Miami Dade College. Then, he served as Aviation Support Tech in the US Navy from 1988 to 1992. Parra then co-founded Trax, and he's also the President of Bimini Bay Homeowners Association Ltd. His profile notes he has been on a career break since January 2026.
Parra reportedly speaks both English and Spanish fluently, as per his LinkedIn.
Duarte's family releases statement
Duarte's family released a statement after the crash, saying “The Duarte and Valls families are devastated and heartbroken by the tragic helicopter accident in Kenya that claimed the lives of our beloved Roger Edward Duarte, our dear friends Jose Suarez, Adam Hlavaty, Henry Parra, Michele Sensi-Contugi, and Stephany Holliham Yeaza, as well as Josh Outram, the helicopter’s pilot. The magnitude of this tragedy is impossible to comprehend, and there are no words to express the depth of our pain. We ask that you keep them all and everyone who loved them in your prayers. We respectfully request privacy as our families grieve this unimaginable loss.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More