Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users, says Downdetector

Reuters |
Apr 16, 2023 08:19 PM IST

More than 9,000 users reported issues with Alexa. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

Amazon.com's voice assistant Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States on Sunday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. More than 9,000 users reported issues with Alexa. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices(AP)
Amazon Echo and Echo Plus devices(AP)

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters' questions on reasons for the outage and estimated timeline for resolution.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

amazon alexa
