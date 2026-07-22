Jhundan backs Waris Punjab De, expelled from SAD (Punar Surjit) for 6 years

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) suffered a setback on Tuesday after senior leader Iqbal Singh Jhundan, along with 15 others, announced unconditional support to Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), triggering a split in the party. Within hours, the party expelled Jhundan from its primary membership for six years, accusing him of anti-party activities. Iqbal Singh Jhundan

The development comes close on the heels of Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali’s decision to align with Waris Punjab De and former Punjab minister Surjit Singh Rakhra’s exit from the party to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Jhundan said the decision was aimed solely at strengthening Panthic unity. Tarsem Singh, father of jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh, said Waris Punjab De was committed to building a drug-free Punjab, promoting communal harmony and working for the state’s development. Ayali appealed to Punjab-centric groups and youth to unite, while Faridkot MP Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa reiterated his commitment to raising issues such as the release of Sikh prisoners, protection of Punjab’s river waters and other pending demands.

Meanwhile, SAD (Punar Surjit) general secretary Gurpratap Singh Wadala said Jhundan had earlier convened unauthorised meetings, attempted to create divisions within the organisation, and now openly aligned himself with another political outfit in violation of party discipline.

The Punar Surjit group, formed on August 11, 2025, following a split from the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal, has been positioning itself as a reformist Panthic force.