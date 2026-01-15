Verizon outage resolved: Company shares note for customers ‘still having an issue’

“The outage has been resolved. If customers are still having an issue, we encourage them to restart their devices to reconnect to the network. For those affected, we will provide account credits. Details will be shared directly with customers. We sincerely apologize for the disruption,” Verizon News shared on X.

Verizon announced the news on X, urging customers who are still facing problems to restart their devices to reconnect to the network.

The company apologized in an earlier post, saying, “Today, we let many of our customers down and for that, we are truly sorry. They expect more from us. We are working non-stop and making progress. Our teams will continue to work through the night until service is restored for all impacted customers. We will make this right - for any customer affected, we will provide account credits and share updates soon.”

What we know about the outage The outage was widespread across the US. The highest concentrations were reported in New York City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston and Brooklyn, New York, according to the real-time tracking website. Several major cities had to advise residents to use other carriers to call emergency services.

Customers began complaining on social media that the outage interfered purchasing tickets for the upcoming Bruno Mars world tour. NHL’s New Jersey Devils also shared a notice about tickets ahead of Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

“Due to ongoing network outages, we’re encouraging all fans to add their tickets to tonight’s game to their Apple/Google wallets prior to arriving at the arena to avoid any delays,” the post read.

George Washington University, too, posted a message about the night's men’s basketball game between GW and the Davidson Wildcats. “Due to a reported Verizon service outage, mobile connectivity may be limited around the arena this evening,” it wrote on X. “To avoid entry delays at entry, all fans are encouraged to download and add their tickets to their digital Apple or Google wallet prior to arrival.”

The wireless network outage began about 12:30 pm ET on Wednesday, January 14. It resulted in over 1.5 million reports to Downdetector by 4:15 pm ET.