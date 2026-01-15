Verizon down: Is 911 service affected? Here's what to do as New York City gives update

New York City's official emergency notification system has provided an update amid nationwide Verizon outage affecting some users trying to reach 911. New York City's emergency notification system warns that the Verizon outage may affect users' ability to call 911. (Unsplash)

In its update, New York City's official emergency notification system stated in a post on X that if you are a Verizon customer affected by this outage, it could hinder your capacity to call 911 during an emergency.

It recommended users to try to make a call from a landline or an alternative device, or visiting a precinct if you find yourself in an emergency.

“Nationwide @Verizon Wireless Outage: Outage may affect some users trying to call 911. Call using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police/fire station to report emergencies,” NYCEM - Notify NYC stated.

