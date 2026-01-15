Verizon down: Is 911 service affected? Here's what to do as New York City gives update
Amid a nationwide Verizon outage, NYC's emergency notification system alerts users it may affect 911 calls.
New York City's official emergency notification system has provided an update amid nationwide Verizon outage affecting some users trying to reach 911.
In its update, New York City's official emergency notification system stated in a post on X that if you are a Verizon customer affected by this outage, it could hinder your capacity to call 911 during an emergency.
It recommended users to try to make a call from a landline or an alternative device, or visiting a precinct if you find yourself in an emergency.
“Nationwide @Verizon Wireless Outage: Outage may affect some users trying to call 911. Call using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police/fire station to report emergencies,” NYCEM - Notify NYC stated.
Verizon's outage affecting voice, text, and data for cellular customers
The outage is impacting almost all regions of Verizon's cellular service in the affected areas, which include New York, New Jersey, the Carolinas, Texas, and Florida, among others. Please refer to the comments below.
Moreover, it influences voice, text, and data services, with several affected devices showing an SOS icon in place of the standard network bars and 5G/5G UW/4G indicators in the upper corner. For iPhone users with a model 14 or newer, you will be redirected to satellite services, including 'Messages via Satellite'.
Verizon has issued an update, but gave no timeline for a resolution
Verizon provided another update through @VerizonNews on X. Its engineering team continues to investigate the problem and is actively working towards a solution, but no estimate has been given regarding when recovery will take place.
Additionally, Verizon has not disclosed any details about the root cause of the issue.