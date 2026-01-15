Verizon outage: Why is my iPhone in SOS mode? Know when will it go away

Verizon users reported significant problems on Wednesday, with many observing what seems to be extensive service interruptions. Verizon outage: The company acknowledged the issue and is working to resolve it, as many users reported their devices were in SOS mode due to lack of connectivity. (Apple)

User-reported problems surged on Downdetector around noon, Eastern time on Wednesday.

Verizon is presently experiencing a substantial service outage, with a cumulative total of 235,373 reports logged in the past 24 hours, stated Downdetector.

Verizon's support page on X stated that it acknowledged users were experiencing difficulties and that it was actively addressing the issue.

“We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers,” the account wrote. “Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Several users on social media reported that their phones were in SOS mode.

Also Read: Verizon outage map: Which US cities are affected? Here's when will services be restored

Why is my phone in SOS mode? What is SOS mode? If you have an iPhone, the SOS mode serves as a notification indicating that your device lacks a proper cellular connection, which means you can only contact emergency services via the cellular network.

Models such as the iPhone 14 and newer are equipped with satellite SOS functionality, allowing you to reach 911 even when you are beyond the coverage of any cellular service, except in locations where no signal can be transmitted at all.

Android devices also permit you to dial 911 without an active service, although this feature is not referred to as SOS mode.

When there is no service available, the SOS icon will be displayed in the upper right corner of an iPhone's screen, where the cellular connection bars are typically shown.

For an iPhone 13 or earlier models, if you move out of the range of any cellular service, the icon will change to "No service" until you return to an area with coverage.

When will SOS mode be deactivated? SOS mode is triggered automatically when your phone carrier does not provide any cell service. If you are facing an outage, you will need to wait until service is restored in your vicinity. If SOS mode is activated due to being outside your network's coverage area, you must return to the coverage area in order to make calls.