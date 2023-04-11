Home / Technology / Some Apple services down for several users in the US: Downdetector

Some Apple services down for several users in the US: Downdetector

Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Apr 11, 2023 07:10 AM IST

Over 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the US.

Several Apple Inc services including Apple Music, the support service and Apple store, were down for thousands of users on late Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.(Representative image/istock)
The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.(Representative image/istock)

More than 3,300 users reported issues with accessing Apple Music at the peak of outage, while nearly 2,200 reported problems with App Store in the United States.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may be affecting a larger number of users.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states platform services app store apple inc + 3 more
united states platform services app store apple inc + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out