All you need to know about ‘Apple BKC’, India's first Apple store opening in Mumbai

Apple on Wednesday shared a glimpse of its first-ever retail store for India, thus confirming long-standing reports of the tech giant being in talks to open its maiden outlet in the country. Called ‘BKC Apple,’ the shop is in Mumbai, India's financial capital. The country's financial capital will be home to Apple's first-ever store in India.

“Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC,” the Steve Jobs co-founded company said on its official website.

Here is all you need to know about Apple BKC:

(1.) Apple BKC is located inside the Jio World Drive Mall at Bandra Kurla Complex, from where it gets the ‘BKC’ bit in its title.

(2.) The outlet's design is inspired from Mumbai's iconic Kaali Peeli (black and white) taxis; the store will welcome its customers with the classic Apple greeting, ‘Hello Mumbai.’

(3.) Though the company is yet to announce the date on which it will throw open the shop, reports state Apple BKC will commence operations in April itself.

(4.) To celebrate its first outlet in India, Apple has created a special play list, which is available on Apple Music. It has also listed various services that people will be able to avail at the BKC store.

(5.) It has also been reported that Apple will open a second shop in India, most likely in Delhi. The Mumbai outlet, however, will continue to be the flagship store.

