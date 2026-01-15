Verizon down: What to do if phone says ‘SOS’ amid massive outage? Here's how to check your network status

Verizon admitted a disruption in its mobile service on Wednesday and stated that efforts are underway to rectify the problem. Verizon reported a mobile service outage affecting the eastern U.S. with numerous reports from cities like New York and Chicago. (UnSplash)

This disruption is impacting the eastern United States. Downdetector, a service that monitors outages, noted a significant increase in outage reports nationwide after noon ET on Wednesday, with tens of thousands of submissions from various regions. Areas experiencing reported outages include New York City, Chicago, Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, and Dallas.

Verizon issues statement amid outage In a statement, Verizon said that it was “aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Also Read: Verizon outage map: Which US cities are affected? Here's when will services be restored

In Washington D.C., the official alert system disseminated a notification regarding the outage that is hindering users' ability to contact 911.

"OUC is aware of a nationwide Verizon Wireless outage that may be affecting some users to connect with 911. If you have an emergency and can not connect using your Verizon Wireless device, please connect using a device from another carrier, a landline, or go to a police district or fire station to report the emergency."

Amid the outage, customers can check their network status here.

Verizon outage: Is your phone on SOS mode? If the status bar of your iPhone displays SOS, it indicates that there is no network connection available.

Subsequent models following the iPhone 14 are equipped with integrated satellite connectivity.

Here is the procedure to follow if you encounter an SOS alert while your iPhone is expected to be connected.

1. Verify the cellular connection. Access the Command Center on your iPhone by swiping down from the upper right corner of your iPhone display. Select the communications panel in the Control Center — it is the square that includes Airplane Mode, Wi-Fi connectivity, and most crucially, Cellular Data. You might need to tap the box to view more options.

The Cellular Data icon is clearly marked and appears in green in iOS 26, unlike the other blue icons. To disable it, tap the box, and tap again to reconnect.

2. Restart your iPhone If your iPhone continues to display an SOS in the status bar, consider restarting your device to determine if it can reconnect to the network. Position your fingers on the side button located on the right side of the iPhone and the volume down button on the left side — press both buttons at the same time for 3 seconds. When the restart screen is visible, utilize the slider at the top to turn off your iPhone.

Allow a brief moment — approximately 10 seconds should suffice — and then press the side button to power your iPhone back on.

If the issue persists following these troubleshooting steps, the problem may lie with your SIM card. In that case, you will need to reach out to either Apple or your wireless carrier for assistance.