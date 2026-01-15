Verizon outage caused by Iran? Laura Loomer makes bizarre claim amid buzz of US strike

Far-right activist Laura Loomer has come up with some bizarre accusations against Iran, amid buzz of US action against the Khamenei regime there. Loomer alleged that Iran might have had a hand in today's Verizon outage. Far-right activist Laura L:oomer made bizarre claims regarding Iran and the Verizon outage. (AP)

She shared her wild allegations on X.

“Did Iran just conduct a massive cyber attack against US Cellular network providers? Verizon and ATT are currently experiencing a very rare and widespread network outage across the nation,” Loomer wrote.

Also Read | US carrier strike group movement in South China Sea sparks concern as Iran closes airspace Around a million people across the US were impacted by the Verizon outage today. The latest update from the company states “Verizon's team is on the ground actively working to fix today’s service issue that is impacting some customers. We know this is a huge inconvenience, and our top priority is to get you back online and connected as fast as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this issue.” However, there is no indication of malicious action, much less from a foreign source, as Loomer alleged.

What else did Laura Loomer say Elsewhere, Loomer said that Iran was actively jamming Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service, in an attempt to silence protesters.

“Today, Reuters and Qatar issued statements about how American military personnel and equipment are being evacuated from al-Udeid Air Base, our military base in Qatar (which shouldn’t be there in the first place) ahead of a likely US strike against the Iranian regime in the next 24 hours,” Loomer said.

She added, “Today, Iran took credit for the Butler, PA assassination attempt in 2024 and threatened to assassinate President Trump during a broadcast on Iranian state TV. Their message said, ‘This time, the bullet won’t miss’.”