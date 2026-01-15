Verizon outage caused by Iran? Laura Loomer makes bizarre claim amid buzz of US strike
Far-right activist Laura Loomer has come up with some bizarre accusations against Iran, amid buzz of US action against the Khamenei regime there. Loomer alleged that Iran might have had a hand in today's Verizon outage.
She shared her wild allegations on X.
“Did Iran just conduct a massive cyber attack against US Cellular network providers? Verizon and ATT are currently experiencing a very rare and widespread network outage across the nation,” Loomer wrote.
Around a million people across the US were impacted by the Verizon outage today. The latest update from the company states “Verizon's team is on the ground actively working to fix today’s service issue that is impacting some customers. We know this is a huge inconvenience, and our top priority is to get you back online and connected as fast as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work to resolve this issue.” However, there is no indication of malicious action, much less from a foreign source, as Loomer alleged.
What else did Laura Loomer say
Elsewhere, Loomer said that Iran was actively jamming Starlink, Elon Musk's internet service, in an attempt to silence protesters.
“Today, Reuters and Qatar issued statements about how American military personnel and equipment are being evacuated from al-Udeid Air Base, our military base in Qatar (which shouldn’t be there in the first place) ahead of a likely US strike against the Iranian regime in the next 24 hours,” Loomer said.
She added, “Today, Iran took credit for the Butler, PA assassination attempt in 2024 and threatened to assassinate President Trump during a broadcast on Iranian state TV. Their message said, ‘This time, the bullet won’t miss’.”
Loomer's post comes at a time of heightened tensions. Iran has reportedly closed its airspace and there are reports of US military asset movement in the area.
The US embassy in Doha has also issued a warning, further fueling buzz that a US strike on Iran might be imminent.
In a separate post, Loomer commented “Let’s hope President Trump strikes Iran tonight. Tonight may be the night we see the Ayatollah wiped off the face of the planet. That’s what he deserves for threatening to kill Trump today. If tonight is the night, God bless our troops. God bless the US military.”