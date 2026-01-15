US carrier strike group movement in South China Sea sparks concern as Iran closes airspace

The ongoing tension between the United States and Iran took a fresh turn on Wednesday after News Nation reported that battleship USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group is being moved from the South China Sea to the Middle East. Kellie Meyer, the White House correspondent of News Nation, reported the movement citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) near it's homeport at Norfolk, Virginia. (Representational image) (AFP)

The development comes just an hour after FlightRadar24 reported that the Iranian airspace has been partially closed off. Unverified reports of jet aircraft sound of Iran's neighboring nation, Iraq, surfaced.

However, the movement of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group is not linked to any immediate action, as Meyer noted that the movement would take “a week or so” to complete.

Notably, the movement has not been confirmed by the US officials. No other news agency has reported it, as of this writing.