US carrier strike group movement in South China Sea sparks concern as Iran closes airspace
Amid rising US–Iran tensions, reports say the USS Abraham Lincoln and its strike group are moving from the South China Sea toward the Middle East CENTCOM.
The ongoing tension between the United States and Iran took a fresh turn on Wednesday after News Nation reported that battleship USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group is being moved from the South China Sea to the Middle East. Kellie Meyer, the White House correspondent of News Nation, reported the movement citing a source with knowledge of the matter.
The development comes just an hour after FlightRadar24 reported that the Iranian airspace has been partially closed off. Unverified reports of jet aircraft sound of Iran's neighboring nation, Iraq, surfaced.
However, the movement of the USS Abraham Lincoln and its carrier strike group is not linked to any immediate action, as Meyer noted that the movement would take “a week or so” to complete.
Notably, the movement has not been confirmed by the US officials. No other news agency has reported it, as of this writing.
But the development comes amid rising tensions in West Asia and the Middle East. It implies denser US military around Iran amid the protests, fueling speculation of a possible US military intervention.
The US on Wednesday asked personnel in some of its bases in the Middle East to evacuate in what a US diplomat quoted in a Reuters report called only "change of posture." A cause for the change was not specified, the diplomat said.
Among the bases that have been affected by the change of posture was the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar, Reuters confirmed.
Why Iran Closed Its Airspace
On Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported, citing Flightradar24 data, that Iran temporarily closed its airspace around the capital city, Tehran. All flights, except international flights, were barred from operating in the Iranian airspace.
Meanwhile, German carrier Lufthansa said that it would bypass all Iranian and Iraqi Airspace “until further notice,” AFP reported. Lufthansa operates multiple brands across Europe and the Middle East, which include Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Discover, Eurowings, Swiss and ITA Airways.