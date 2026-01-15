Iran's airspace movement to Pentagon Pizza Index: Concerning report emerges amid Trump threats

Hours after President Donald Trump said that he had been told that plans for executions in Iran had stopped, concerning reports about a potential military action emerged. Reuters cited two European officials to report that US military intervention could come in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, real-time flight tracking system Flightradar 24 noted that Tehran has begun closing its airspace. Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act (REUTERS) “New NOTAM just issued by Iran, closing airspace to all flights except international flights to/from Iran with permission. NOTAM is valid for a little more than 2 hours,” Flightradar 24 stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. The real-time airspace map was attached to the tweet.

Pentagon Pizza Index Meanwhile, there was a sudden movement on the Pentagon Pizza Index on Wednesday. The Pentagon Pizza Index is an informal theory that spikes in pizza deliveries near the Pentagon signal looming military action. During crises, staff work late, prompting large food orders. Observers track delivery traffic or online activity as a proxy for heightened operations. It’s anecdotal, not official, but it has coincided with past events. It is unclear if the US is planning any military action in Iran. There are no official statements.