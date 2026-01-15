Iran's airspace movement to Pentagon Pizza Index: Concerning report emerges amid Trump threats
Hours after President Donald Trump said that he had been told that plans for executions in Iran had stopped, concerning reports about a potential military action emerged. Reuters cited two European officials to report that US military intervention could come in the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, real-time flight tracking system Flightradar 24 noted that Tehran has begun closing its airspace.
“New NOTAM just issued by Iran, closing airspace to all flights except international flights to/from Iran with permission. NOTAM is valid for a little more than 2 hours,” Flightradar 24 stated on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
The real-time airspace map was attached to the tweet.
Pentagon Pizza Index
Meanwhile, there was a sudden movement on the Pentagon Pizza Index on Wednesday. The Pentagon Pizza Index is an informal theory that spikes in pizza deliveries near the Pentagon signal looming military action. During crises, staff work late, prompting large food orders.
Observers track delivery traffic or online activity as a proxy for heightened operations. It’s anecdotal, not official, but it has coincided with past events.
It is unclear if the US is planning any military action in Iran. There are no official statements.
Trump gives latest on Iran
Trump said Wednesday he had been told the killings of protesters in Iran had been halted. Speaking at the White House, he said he had received assurances from "very important sources on the other side" that the killings had stopped and that planned executions would not go ahead.
He offered no details and noted that the United States had yet to verify the claims.
"They've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place -- there were supposed to be a lot of executions today and that the executions won't take place -- and we're going to find out," Trump said.
“We've been told on good authority, and I hope it's true.”
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told US network Fox News the government was "in full control" and reported an atmosphere of "calm" after what he called three days of "terrorist operation."
(With inputs from AFP)