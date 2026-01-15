Exiled crown prince shares ‘Make Iran great again’ message amid buzz about US strike; video sparks ‘Javid Shah’ cries

Amid this, the exiled crown prince chose to send a strong message by appearing alongside Graham. Both men could be seen with caps in front of them where the words ‘Make Iran Great Again’ were visible. The phrase is a nod to Trump's ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) movement, and shows the prince's alignment with the current administration.

As per reports, Iran has closed its airspace, sparking further speculation that US might be seeking to strike. Given the unprecedented nature of the recent US military action in Venezuela, where forces captured president Nicolas Maduro and his wife and flew them to America to be indicted, all eyes are keenly watching what unfolds in Iran.

Exiled crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi , was seen in a video with US Senator Lindsey Graham even as buzz grew about US action in the foreign nation. This comes amid ongoing protests against the Khamenei regime and President Donald Trump 's stern warning about taking action against protesters.

In the video, the South Carolina senator can be heard praising the crown prince for standing up for what's right, and commenting on the situation in Iran. He assures the crown prince that help is ‘on the way’. Pahlavi, in turn, thanks the senator for the support from the US.

Graham has emerged as a vocal individual pressing for US intervention in Iran. A couple of days back it was reported that he'd suggested Trump ‘kill’ the Supreme Leader of Iran.

Reactions to crown prince, Graham's video The video has garnered a lot of reactions, especially from those supporting the exiled crown prince.

“God Bless you Senator Graham, my family and I will not forget how you supported the brave people of Iran. Javid Shah!,” a person commented. Another said, “Thank you very much, Senator Graham, for your support during this horrific time in Iran. We look forward to celebrating the victory with you and our American friends.”

Yet another remarked, “Free Iran. Javid Shah”.

‘Javid Shah’ or ‘Long Live the Shah’ has become a rallying cry for the recent protests and expresses support for the crown prince of Iran.