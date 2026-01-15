Verizon outage fixed? Here's the latest on SOS mode issues; 'working now'

In a follow-up post on X, Verizon said “Verizon engineering teams are continuing to address today's service interruptions. Our teams remain fully deployed and are focused on the issue. We understand the impact this has on your day and remain committed to resolving this as quickly as possible.”

The company has now provided a latest update on when the issues will be fixed.

Several people had complained that their phones were going to SOS mode . This is because Verizon was facing a country-wide network outage, which it acknowledged in a social media post.

Mobile network service provider Verizon appeared to run into problems on Wednesday. Downdetector data showed that users complained of an outage, with over 170,000 people lodging complaints at the peak. Since then the numbers have come down drastically to over 69,000 still facing issues.

The company had earlier stated “We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Even as Verizon provided a key update on resolution timelines, many took to X to share that it was ‘working again’ for them. However, the euphoria was short-lived in some cases.

Reactions to Verizon outage One person said on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, “my stuff was just working now it’s out again! YALL NEED TO FIX THIS!!.”

Another added, “Outage is interesting today... Mobile is out but thier home wifi is still working... Apparently they ain't the same towers after all...”.

Yet another person shared that they knew someone whose services were back up. “My boyfriend in Tampa has Verizon and his service is working again now too,” the person commented.