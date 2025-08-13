Tampa cop crawls into burning home, drags trapped man out in gripping rescue footage

The Tampa Police Department has released a new video that is capturing hearts and igniting positive vibes across social media. The incident captured on the bodycam of an officer responding to a fire shows how the cop went inside a burning house to save a man. The image shows a cop crawling inside a burning home to rescue a man. (Instagram/@tampapd)

“On August 9, officers rushed into a burning home to save a man. Thick, black smoke was pouring from the home in the 8400 block of N. Highlands Ave., with a large portion engulfed in flames,” the department wrote.

The department posted that, risking their own lives, the police officers went in, with one of them crawling on the floor to avoid fire and thick smoke. Eventually, they pulled the man trapped inside to safety.

“Without a second thought, these officers went in. They found the man just a few feet from the front door and quickly pulled him out to safety.”

The department continued, “Thanks to their brave and fast actions, a life was saved.”

The people involved in the incident were treated for smoke inhalation and are out of danger. The police department added, “Tampa Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, which was determined to be accidental. We are grateful for the dedication and teamwork of all first responders on the scene!”

Take a look at the video:

What did the social media say?

An individual wrote, “Wow, heroes every single day!!” Another added, “Good job! You guys saved a life! Seeing the Officer run through that fence is the perfect example of selfless service.”

A third posted, “Law Enforcement should have a 10-minute oxygen tank and a mask in their car. They always get to the fire before firefighters.” A fourth remarked, “Good job, thank you for your service. I’m glad all of you were okay, and the family.”