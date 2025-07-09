Shocking bodycam footage: Georgia cop smashes window to rescue children left in hot car by father

A shocking video of Cobb County police officers rescuing two kids from inside a car has surfaced online. The bodycam footage released by the department shows the officers hurrying to the scene and breaking the window to rescue the kid left trapped inside the hot vehicle. The cops later detained the father, who left his children inside the locked car. A cop breaking a car’s window to rescue children left inside the hot vehicle by their dad. (Instagram/@cobbpolicedept)

What unfolded?

“Kids Locked in Hot Car: Body Camera Footage. On June 4th, our officers saved two young children who were locked in a hot car at Cumberland Mall. But first, a big THANK YOU to the concerned citizens who called 911. Your quick action is the reason these kids are safe today. You saw something and did something, and that made all the difference,” the police department in Georgia wrote.

Who made the 911 call?

"I am standing outside of the Dick's at Cumberland Mall and there are two children in a car by themselves - small kids crying," the caller said during the call, reported FOX5. "The windows are cracked, but I don't think that's right. We just came out of Dick's and I heard kids crying." The caller added that a "little boy and little girl” were inside the car.

What does the rescue video show?

The bodycam footage captures one of the cops breaking the window glass to open the car. In the next moment, the police officers rescue the kids from inside the vehicle. One of the officers is even heard saying, "It's OK,” to the boy before adding, "Oh, you're hot."

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Thank you to everyone who prevented a tragedy. And now the father should be locked in a hot car for at least an hour.” Another remarked, “Thank you for the quick action of the good Samaritans and the officers! They definitely saved the lives of those kids.”

A third expressed, “Thank God someone heard them crying! It's unbelievable someone would leave them in this heat!” A fourth wrote, “I'm so glad those people took notice and called 911!!! As a mom, it enrages me and breaks my heart that people still do this.”

What was the dad charged with?

According to a FOX5 report, J’quawn Dixon was arrested within half an hour of the incident. He was charged with second-degree cruelty to children.

As per an arrest warrant, Dixon caused “a child under the age of 18 cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” with “criminal negligence.”

After being restrained, he was taken to Cobb County Jail, where his bond was set at $10,000. He was released the next day.