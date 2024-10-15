Menu Explore
Heroic rescue of 8-year-old who fell from moving train: UP cops, RPF search 16 km at night by foot to find girl

ByTrisha Sengupta
Oct 15, 2024 02:28 PM IST

UP Police reported that the 8-year-old girl fell from a moving train’s emergency window. Her distressed father instantly alerted the RPF.

The police and railway authorities work tirelessly to ensure passengers' safety, including assisting them in time of need or rescuing those who have fallen onto tracks or from trains. A video highlighting the bravery of the authorities has surfaced online. The footage captures cops rescuing a little girl who fell down from a moving train.

The image shows the moment after the rescue of an 8-year-old girl who fell from a moving train. (Instagram/@uppolice)
The image shows the moment after the rescue of an 8-year-old girl who fell from a moving train. (Instagram/@uppolice)

“Swift Response, Safe Rescue,” UP Police wrote. “Kudos to GRP Jhansi, RPF, and Railway authorities for their heroic efforts in saving an 8-year-old girl's life. After she fell from a moving train, a swift and coordinated night search over 16 km led to her rescue. The team’s dedication in stopping a goods train to safely bring her to Lalitpur is truly commendable. Exemplary teamwork and commitment!” they added.

In the video, a cop is seen holding the kid and screaming that she has been found to alert others in the search party. As the video progresses, the girl is admitted to a hospital, with her father thanking the authorities for their quick actions. The 8-year-old reportedly fell from a moving train’s emergency window.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Social media salutes the heroes:

“I am proud of UP Police,” praised an Instagram user. Another added, “Heroes ko salaam (Salute to heroes).” A third expressed, “Proud of our force in khaki.” A fourth wrote, “Well done.” A few also reacted using clapping hands or heart emoticons.

A few months earlier, a man slipped while trying to board a moving train. The quick thinking of a constable saved the passenger from getting crushed. The incident happened at Haridwar’s Laksar railway station.

What are your thoughts on this video shared by the UP Police showing the rescue of an 8-year-old girl?

