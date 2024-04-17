RPF sub-inspector runs to save man who fell between platform and running train. Watch scary moment

Thanks to a sub-inspector's presence of mind, a man was saved from being crushed by a moving train. The incident occurred at Prayagraj station when passenger Sajjan Singh was trying to board a moving train, and fell and came in between the platform and the moving train. In that moment, Railway Protection Force sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Rawat rushed to save his life. Snapshot of RPF officer saving the man's life. (X/@CPRONCR)

A video of the incident was shared on X by the official handle of North Central Railway. As they shared the video, in the caption of the post, they wrote, "Today, after the departure of train no. 15634 from Prayagraj Junction, a passenger, Sajjan Singh, slipped and fell between the platform and the coach while trying to board the train. Sub-inspector @rpfncr Shri Sanjay Kumar Rawat, posted at the station, displayed indomitable courage and pulled out the passenger and saved his life." (Also Read: Woman's horrifying experience on overcrowded train goes viral. This is what happened)

The video shows Singh trying to board the moving train, but he slips and falls down between the small area between the platform and the coach. Just then, sub-inspector Rawat rushes to him and pulls him to safety. Other passengers on the station also rush to the platform to check upon Singh.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 14. Since being posted, it has garnered more than one lakh views. The share also has over 1,000 likes. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and appreciated the efforts of sub-inspector Rawat. (Also Read: Central Railway RPF retrieves stolen property worth Rs. 1.38 crore)

Here's how people reacted on X:

An individual wrote, "Great. God bless this police personnel."

A second shared, "I don't understand why people do this even after being forbidden?"

"Thanks to the RPF man saving the precious life of a traveller," commented a third.

A fourth posted, "Heartfelt salute to such brave soldiers."