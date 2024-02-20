 Family occupies a passenger’s seat on a train, RPF steps in to help | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Family occupies a passenger’s seat on a train, RPF steps in to help

Family occupies a passenger’s seat on a train, RPF steps in to help

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 20, 2024 09:38 AM IST

When the woman asked the family to move from her seat, a man shouted at her and made her sit on the upper berth with three other passengers.

A woman took to X to share her younger sister’s horrifying experience while travelling in Indian Railways. X user 'Avoid_potato' detailed how her sibling was travelling alone for the first time and her train got delayed by three hours. Not only that, but her seat was occupied by a family, who refused to move.

Snapshot of the passengers who occupied the woman's seat. (X/@Avoid_potato)
Snapshot of the passengers who occupied the woman's seat. (X/@Avoid_potato)

Further in her post, she shared that her sister started to feel sick and when she asked the family to move, a man shouted at her. The man also made her sit on the upper berth with three other passengers. (Also Read: Man finds cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC apologises)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

At the end of her tweets, 'Avoid_potato' posted that she contacted Rail Madad, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) stepped in to help the distraught passenger.

She also shared a few pictures of the passengers who occupied her seat.

Take a look at her tweets here:

This post was shared on February 18. Since being shared, it has gained close to two lakh views. The post also has more than 1,700 likes. It also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, “The question is when will Indian Railways enforce the rule so that people with waitlisted tickets are not able to travel in trains. What is the point of buying a confirmed ticket when you will not get your seat."

A second shared, "There needs to be a mandatory ticket checking before one enters the railway station. This is happening throughout the country."

"Were they evicted out of the train? They shouldn't have been allowed on the train without proper tickets," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Sad to see this."

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On