Family occupies a passenger’s seat on a train, RPF steps in to help

A woman took to X to share her younger sister’s horrifying experience while travelling in Indian Railways. X user 'Avoid_potato' detailed how her sibling was travelling alone for the first time and her train got delayed by three hours. Not only that, but her seat was occupied by a family, who refused to move. Snapshot of the passengers who occupied the woman's seat. (X/@Avoid_potato)

Further in her post, she shared that her sister started to feel sick and when she asked the family to move, a man shouted at her. The man also made her sit on the upper berth with three other passengers. (Also Read: Man finds cockroach in meal served on Vande Bharat Express, IRCTC apologises)

At the end of her tweets, 'Avoid_potato' posted that she contacted Rail Madad, and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) stepped in to help the distraught passenger.

She also shared a few pictures of the passengers who occupied her seat.

Take a look at her tweets here:

This post was shared on February 18. Since being shared, it has gained close to two lakh views. The post also has more than 1,700 likes. It also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the post:

An individual wrote, “The question is when will Indian Railways enforce the rule so that people with waitlisted tickets are not able to travel in trains. What is the point of buying a confirmed ticket when you will not get your seat."

A second shared, "There needs to be a mandatory ticket checking before one enters the railway station. This is happening throughout the country."

"Were they evicted out of the train? They shouldn't have been allowed on the train without proper tickets," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Sad to see this."