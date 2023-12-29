close_game
Central Railway RPF retrieves stolen property worth Rs. 1.38 crore

Central Railway RPF retrieves stolen property worth Rs. 1.38 crore

Dec 29, 2023 09:57 AM IST

The Central Railway Railway Protection Force retrieved stolen property worth Rs. 1.38 crore during the period from April to November 2023, said the release.

The Central Railway Railway Protection Force retrieved stolen property worth Rs. 1.38 crore during the period from April to November 2023, said a release.

"The Railway Protection Force is on a relentless mission to secure passengers and their belongings. Operation Yatri Suraksha was launched to address security-related grievances of passengers in real-time by improving emergency response and also to work together with GRP for the prevention and detection of passenger-related offences," stated the release.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) wing of the Central Railway has retrieved stolen property worth 1.38 crore in the last eight months (from April to November 2023).

Solapur Division led with the highest no of stolen property retrievals worth 99.29 lakh with 33 cases registered and 102 persons prosecuted.

Mumbai Division registered the maximum 169 cases with 287 persons prosecuted with retrieval of Rs. 8.88 lakh.

Bhusawal Division registered 77 cases with 159 persons persecuted and stolen property worth Rs. 23.80 lakh retrieval.

Nagpur Division registered 56 cases of stolen property with the prosecution of 170 persons and retrieved Stolen property worth 4.09 lakh.

Pune Division registered 37 cases of stolen property with the prosection of 78 cases and retrieved Stolen Property worth Rs. 2.10 lakh.

RPF personnel of Central Railway have been rendering yeomen service in retrieving abandoned passenger belongings containing cash, jewellery, vital documents and others and returning them to the lawful owners on many occasions during this period. (ANI)

