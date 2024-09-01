Off-duty Mumbai Police hero saves man from deadly train accident at Goregaon station. Watch

A Mumbai Police personnel who was off duty rushed to save a man's life on a local platform. When the man was trying to get on the moving train, he unfortunately fell and almost came under the train. However, thanks to the police personnel's presence of mind, the passenger was saved from a deadly accident. The incident happened at Goregaon Railway Station. The Mumbai Police personnel rushed to save the person.

While sharing the video, the Mumbai Police, in the caption of the post, informed, "PC Balaso Dhage, while commuting back home, saw a man stuck between a moving train and the platform at Goregaon Railway Station. Responding quickly to the situation, PC Dhage averted a tragedy & saved his life." (Also Read: Mumbai police's clever use of Bridgerton dialogues for safety awareness takes social media by storm)

The video opens to show a man trying to get on the moving train. When he tries to climb the train, he misses a step and falls down. This leads to him getting stuck in the small gap between the moving train and the platform. Once PC Balaso Dhage watches the man in distress, he quickly runs towards him and pulls him to safety. Later, a few other people present on the platform also gather around the person to see if he is doing fine.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 30. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views. The share also has close to 30,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share also received numerous comments. (Also Read: Mumbai Police’s on point post about unwanted advances wins hearts)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Salute for a wonderful good work. Salute to your great work for saving the life of a youth by risking your life. I hope the Maharashtra government respects this work properly."

Another Instagram user said, "Great save... Salute to you, sir."

A third added, "Great efforts! Respect to police officer."