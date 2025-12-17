Laura Loomer engagement: What to know about fiance? Trump makes surprise announcement

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night dropped a huge surprise, announcing the engagement of his longtime ally, Laura Loomer. The 32-year-old conservative commentator shared a video of Trump's announcement on her X profile. Conservative political activist Laura Loomer during a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025. (Bloomberg)

“It was an honor to be recognized by President Trump at the White House Christmas Party. It is an even bigger honor that the President of the United States @POTUS just scooped me on publicly announcing my own engagement to the world from the White House!,” she quipped.

“I’m very excited to be getting married, and I am thrilled that the greatest President ever approves of the greatest man in my life,” Loomer added, before thanking the President.

Trump announced “We have a very beautiful young woman, very lowkey, not controversial at all, Laura Loomer”, introducing her. “They're getting married,” the president added, asking her when she was getting married.

Loomer replied that they didn't know yet, and the President just announced her engagement to her partner. Trump then addressed her partner, who couldn't be seen in the video above, and praised Loomer. Saying they looked good together, Trump added, “You've got a great woman. People think she's on the tough side, she's not. She just cares a lot about the country.”

What to know about Laura Loomer's fiance?

Loomer likes to keep her private life far away from the media eye. Hence, not much is known about her relationship. It is unclear if Loomer is engaged to the same person she said she was dating in an August 2025 interview.

Loomer had opened up about her boyfriend at the time. She had expressed hope to be married, and maybe even have children, when speaking on the PBD podcast. Loomer noted at the time that she was ‘in a serious relationship’.

“I met a really great guy,” Loomer had said of her boyfriend, noting that they'd met on a plane. She noted that she kept him away from the media so he didn't get targeted, and added that he was ‘not political’.

“I just ended up meeting a really great guy," she said, and added that they'd been dating for ‘a while’. Loomer further added that he wanted to date her more than she wanted to date him.

The conservative activist added that she had told her boyfriend that he was not ‘going to be her number 1 priority’, noting that things between them began around the time of Trump's election campaign. Loomer also shared how she'd felt that might push some guys away, but it worked out for her and her partner. They had a long-distance relationship towards the start, Loomer also noted, as she was on Trump's campaign. “He was great. Never once complained about it, never had an issue with it, still to this day,” Loomer said. She noted how sometimes their weekend plans would be on hold or she'd have to cancel things, but they worked things out.

Loomer further said that her boyfriend was ‘not in politics’ but was ‘politically informed’. She quipped how her partner tried to teach her to be calm, relax, and not ‘fly off the handle’. “He's very calm, he's a great guy, that's nice,” Loomer also said.