Wed, Dec 17, 2025
What happened at White House Hanukkah reception? Trump abruptly stops remarks, calls doctor | Video

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Dec 17, 2025 11:05 am IST

A video shows Donald Trump stopping mid-speech during a Hanukkah reception in the White House's East Room, and calling a doctor for an apparent medical episode

A video doing the rounds on X shows US President Donald Trump stopping his remarks while hosting a Hanukkah reception in the East Room of the White House on Tuesday night, December 16, and calling a doctor for an apparent medical episode in the crowd.

(Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg)

“Are we ok over there?” Trump asks, pointing at the crowd.

“Is there a doctor? Get a doctor over there, please. Just in case. Go ahead. Hop over there. Good. Thank you very much. Everything good? OK. Great person,” he adds.

It remains unclear what exactly happened and why Trump called a doctor.

Hanukkah reception at the White House

To keep with tradition, Trump hosted a celebration for the Jewish festival of lights. This comes after leading Jewish groups in the US urged all Jewish organizations to ramp up security measures at public events, including restrictions on access, following a horrific terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, Australia.

“Let me take a moment to send the love and prayers to our entire nation, to the people of Australia, and especially all those affected by the horrific and antisemitic terrorist attack,” Trump said in his address at the reception. “We're joined in mourning all of those who were killed, and we're praying for the swift recovery of the wounded; some are very horrifically wounded.”

Vowing to “always” support the Jewish people, the US President said, "All nations must stand together against the evil forces of radical Islamic terrorism, and we're doing that.”

Trump used the opportunity to express his support for Israel and Jewish Americans. The crowd reportedly chanted “four more years” and “we love Trump” at various points.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
