Why has Donald Trump sued BBC for $10 billion? January 6 speech edit row, explained

US President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking $10 billion in damages from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) regarding the January 6 speech edit row, news agency Associated Press reported. The BBC had apologised to Trump last month over the edit of the January 6 speech but rejected claims that it had defamed the Republican leader.(File/REUTERS)

According to the AP report, Trump has accused the BBC of defamation, as well as engaging in deceptive and unfair trade practices.

The 33-page lawsuit has reportedly accused the BBC of broadcasting a “false, defamatory, deceptive, disparaging, inflammatory, and malicious depiction of President Trump,” calling it “a brazen attempt to interfere in and influence” the 2024 US presidential election.

The lawsuit has further accused the BBC of “splicing together two entirely separate parts of President Trump’s speech on January 6, 2021” in order to ”intentionally misrepresent the meaning of what President Trump said.”

The BBC had apologised to Trump last month over the edit of the January 6 speech but rejected claims that it had defamed the Republican leader, after the US President threatened legal action. BBC chairman Samir Shah had called the edit an “error of judgment.

The row even triggered the resignations of the BBC’s top executives, including the publicly-funded broadcaster’s head of news.

What is the January 6 speech edit row regarding Donald Trump?

Speech at heart of row: The row pertains to Donald Trump's speech that took place before some of the Republican leader’s supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election that Trump falsely alleged was stolen from him.

BBC documentary: The BBC had broadcast the hour-long documentary — titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” — days before the 2024 US presidential election.

Chunks used: It spliced together three quotes from two sections of the 2021 speech, delivered almost an hour apart, into what appeared to be one quote in which Trump urged supporters to march with him and “fight like hell.” Among the parts cut out was a section where Trump said he wanted supporters to demonstrate peacefully.