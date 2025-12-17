Donald Trump imposes travel ban for 7 more countries, Palestinians | Full list

US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation which restricts the entry of foreign nationals from seven additional countries on Tuesday. As per the official statement from the White House, the total number of countries has now increased from 12 to 19. US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation which restricts the entry of foreign nationals from seven additional countries on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Trump's decision, as per the White House, comes in order to "protect the security of the United States". In the latest list, a total of seven countries have been added. These are -

Syria Burkina Faso Mali Niger South Sudan Laos Sierra Leone

Syria has been added to the list after two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter were killed in an ISIS ambush. The deaths of Brian Torres-Tovar and William Nathaniel Howard mark the first killings of US troops since the fall of the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2024.

These seven nations have been added to the list of 12 nations whose nationals are currently barred from entering the US. These countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

Along with this, the Trump administration has also added full restrictions and entry limitations on individuals holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents.

Partial restrictions in place for Venezuela, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and more

In the official proclamation, the Trump administration has imposed partial restrictions from 'high-risk nations such as -

Burundi

Cuba

Togo

Venezuela

Angola

Antigua and Barbuda

Benin

Cote d’Ivoire

Dominica

Gabon

The Gambia

Malawi

Mauritania

Nigeria

Senegal

Tanzania

Tonga

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been removed from the list due to "productive engagements" with the United States. Despite the waiver on non-immigrant visas, the US government continues to impose a ban on Turkmen nationals as immigrants to the United States.