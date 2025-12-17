Donald Trump imposes travel ban for 7 more countries, Palestinians | Full list
Trump's decision, as per the White House, comes in order to “protect the security of the United States” and has increased the list from 12 to 19 nations.
US President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation which restricts the entry of foreign nationals from seven additional countries on Tuesday. As per the official statement from the White House, the total number of countries has now increased from 12 to 19.
Trump's decision, as per the White House, comes in order to "protect the security of the United States". In the latest list, a total of seven countries have been added. These are -
- Syria
- Burkina Faso
- Mali
- Niger
- South Sudan
- Laos
- Sierra Leone
Syria has been added to the list after two US soldiers and an American civilian interpreter were killed in an ISIS ambush. The deaths of Brian Torres-Tovar and William Nathaniel Howard mark the first killings of US troops since the fall of the former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2024.
These seven nations have been added to the list of 12 nations whose nationals are currently barred from entering the US. These countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.
Along with this, the Trump administration has also added full restrictions and entry limitations on individuals holding Palestinian-Authority-issued travel documents.
Partial restrictions in place for Venezuela, Nigeria, Zimbabwe and more
In the official proclamation, the Trump administration has imposed partial restrictions from 'high-risk nations such as -
- Burundi
- Cuba
- Togo
- Venezuela
- Angola
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Benin
- Cote d’Ivoire
- Dominica
- Gabon
- The Gambia
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Nigeria
- Senegal
- Tanzania
- Tonga
- Zambia
- Zimbabwe
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been removed from the list due to "productive engagements" with the United States. Despite the waiver on non-immigrant visas, the US government continues to impose a ban on Turkmen nationals as immigrants to the United States.