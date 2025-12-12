Lisa Kennedy announces engagement on ‘The Five’: Who is Fred, the Fox host's fiancé?

Fox News host and commentator Lisa Kennedy announced on Thursday's edition of 'The Five' that she got engaged on Wednesday night. A photo of Kennedy and her fiancé, Fred, was also shown on the broadcast. Fox Commentator and former MTV VJ and Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.(@KennedyNation/X)

The announcement was made at the end of Thursday evening's segment of 'The Five.' Lisa Kennedy was present in the studio with hosts Greg Gutfeld and Dana Perino to discuss the engagement.

"So, this morning, Kennedy was on America's Newsroom and she's in the commercial break and then she does something that makes me cry," Dana Perino said, starting the segment. “And I'm just about to go back on air like... Kennedy got engaged last night.”

"And Fred is such a wonderful guy," she continued, as an engagement photo of Fred and Lisa Kennedy flashed on the screen. "You are a wonderful person. I am. I cried because I'm so happy for you. You are the best. I'm so happy for you."

Who is Lisa Kennedy's Fiancé, Fred?

Lisa Kennedy's fiancé has not been publicly identified yet. As in, details on how the two met each other remain unknown. However, Lisa Kennedy said on The Five today that she has met him recently and "unexpectedly." She also revealed that she had snuck her to-be fiancé into the Fox Christmas party last year. It indicated that Kennedy and Fred have been seeing each other since, at least, December 2024.

"He is the most beautiful, wonderful human being. And I had totally given up until those elevator doors opened and I met him out of the blue — he changed my life," Kennedy said.

"And he proposed at the Fox News Christmas party?," Dan Perrino asked. "No, it was after," Kennedy said. "Oh, after. Got it. Yeah, I snuck him in. Don't tell security. Go ahead."