Bruno Mars announces The Romantic Tour 2026: Show dates, venues, special guests and more

Bruno Mars is ready to hit the road again! On Thursday, the 40-year-old announced The Romantic Tour 2026 in support of The Romantic, his first album in nearly a decade. The six-month stadium tour spans 40 shows across two continents. Starting April 10 in Las Vegas, it will run through October 14 in Vancouver. So, here's all you need to know about the 24K Magic hitmaker's latest stint:

The Romantic Tour 2026: Bruno Mars announces 2026 stadium tour (Instagram)