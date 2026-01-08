Bruno Mars announces The Romantic Tour 2026: Show dates, venues, special guests and more
Bruno Mars announces The Romantic Tour 2026, supporting his first album in nearly a decade, featuring 40 shows across two continents from April 10 to October 14
Bruno Mars is ready to hit the road again! On Thursday, the 40-year-old announced The Romantic Tour 2026 in support of The Romantic, his first album in nearly a decade. The six-month stadium tour spans 40 shows across two continents. Starting April 10 in Las Vegas, it will run through October 14 in Vancouver. So, here's all you need to know about the 24K Magic hitmaker's latest stint:
The Romantic: Bruno Mars unveils new album
Mars unveiled his latest album on Wednesday, announcing that its first single will be released on Friday. “New music this Friday The Romantic coming 2.27 Preorder at Brunomars.com,” he wrote in an Instagram post featuring his black and white graphic.
The Romantic Tour 2026: Show dates and venues
• April 10 — Las Vegas, NV
• April 14 — Glendale, AZ
• April 18 — Arlington, TX
• April 22 — Houston, TX
• April 25 — Atlanta, GA
• April 29 — Charlotte, NC
• May 02 — Landover, MD
• May 06 — Nashville, TN
• May 09 — Detroit, MI
• May 13 — Minneapolis, MN
• May 16 — Chicago, IL
• May 20 — Columbus, OH
• May 23 — Toronto, ON
• May 24 — Toronto, ON
• June 20 — Paris, FR
• June 21 — Paris, FR
• June 26 — Berlin, DE
• July 04 — Amsterdam, NL
• July 05 — Amsterdam, NL
• July 10 — Madrid, ES
• July 14 — Milan, IT
• July 18 — London, UK
• July 19 — London, UK
• August 21 — East Rutherford, NJ
• August 22 — East Rutherford, NJ
• August 29 — Pittsburgh, PA
• September 01 — Philadelphia, PA
• September 05 — Foxborough, MA
• September 09 — Indianapolis, IN
• September 12 — Tampa, FL
• September 16 — New Orleans, LA
• September 19 — Miami, FL
• September 23 — San Antonio, TX
• September 26 — Air Force Academy, CO
• October 02 — Inglewood, CA
• October 03 — Inglewood, CA
• October 10 — Santa Clara, CA
• October 14 — Vancouver, BC
The Romantic Tour 2026: Special guests
Mars will be joined on all dates by his Silk Sonic collaborator Anderson .Paak, appearing as DJ Pee . Wee. Meanwhile, the opening acts include Victoria Monét, Raye, and Leon Thomas across select markets.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.