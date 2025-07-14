Blackpink Rose shocks crowd as Bruno Mars joins her on stage at LA concert: Watch APT duo's electric performance

Rose stunned fans at Blackpink’s second Los Angeles concert over the weekend with a surprise appearance by none other than Bruno Mars. The crowd erupted as the duo took the stage together to perform their hit collaboration APT, which was released last fall and quickly became a fan favorite. The unexpected duet marked one of the most talked-about moments of the night. Rose amazed fans at Blackpink's LA concert with a surprise appearance by Bruno Mars. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)(AFP)

Bruno Mars joins Blackpink's Rose at their concert

Rose surprised fans as Mars appeared on stage to join the Blackpink singer on stage at Los Angeles’s SoFi Stadium. The two singers came together to deliver their popular song APT. Mars and Rose were spotted wearing coordinated outfits for the performance and ended with a confetti shower and electric choreography by Blackpink's backup dancers, as reported by The Rolling Stone.

Mars and Rose's electric performance comes amid the North American leg of Blackpink's Deadline Tour. It started with the first day of the concert at Seoul’s Goyang Stadium last week, where they also debuted a new song titled Jump.

Following their performance, Blackpink shared a music video for their new song on YouTube along with its studio version. The song was produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.

Netizens react to the Bruno surprise

While those who were at the concert had the time of their lives, netizens who could not join expressed excitement. A user wrote on X, “The first time they sing this banger together at an arena live. Chills without a doubt. People must have gone wild.” A second user wrote, “i think we can all agree that this is an iconic moment!”

A third user wrote, “I went to day one, i feel robbed.” Another user wrote, “Best duo. Chemistry is there.”