Liam Payne reportedly recorded two albums before his death: When will the music be released?

Liam Payne reportedly recorded not one, but two complete albums in the months before his tragic death in Buenos Aires last October, according to The Daily Mail. Sources close to the late singer told the media outlet that the unreleased music includes some of his most personal work to date and was created during a rare period of sobriety. Payne, 31, died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur hotel. His appearance on Netflix’s Building The Band - filmed shortly before his death - is now streaming, with upcoming episodes featuring him set to release next week. Before his tragic death, Liam Payne completed two albums during a sober phase. (AFP)

In a tribute during the premiere, host AJ McLean said, “We dedicate this series to Liam and his family.”

Liam Payne’s unreleased albums

According to Daily Mail, the first of Payne’s two unreleased albums was recorded in Camden, North London, in collaboration with renowned producer Jamie Scott, who previously co-wrote One Direction’s hit Night Changes. The second album was created over the summer of 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida, and Sweden, during a sober period when Liam had relocated to the US with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

While both albums remain unreleased, insiders told the news outlet, there are “serious discussions” about releasing some tracks to coincide with his Netflix episodes. However, no decision has been made yet, and any release would require approval from his family.

Liam Payne's sober months and return to music

The Florida recordings are particularly significant as the former One Direction member reportedly spent four months living clean, working out daily, and focusing on music. Longtime friend Roger Nores helped him through this recovery period, telling the Mail that Liam “was really looking after himself” and “had turned a corner.”

The circumstances around his death remain under legal scrutiny. Two Argentine men, Braian Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, are still in pre-trial detention, accused of supplying cocaine to Payne. Both deny selling drugs, insisting any drug use was shared, not transactional, according to the Daily Mail.

Family approval for Netflix tribute

Payne’s family, including his father Geoff and sisters Ruth and Nicola, have backed the decision to air Building The Band. Nicola posted: “Watching this over the past few months has given me a way to feel close to you.”

His estate, reportedly valued at £24.3 million, will go to his son Bear, 8, with Cheryl Tweedy named as one of the executors. Payne had not left a will. Despite the grief and unanswered questions, Payne’s story isn’t over. With unreleased music, a tribute show, and pending legal trials, the late star’s legacy continues to unfold - and fans may not have heard the last of him.

FAQs

Did Liam Payne finish any music before his death?Yes, he completed two full albums - one in London and another in Florida and Sweden - before his demise.

Will Liam Payne’s new music be released?

There are discussions underway, but any release would need his family’s approval.

What is Building The Band?

It’s a Netflix talent series where Liam appeared as a judge before his death; his episodes debut on July 16.