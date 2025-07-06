‘They laughed at the Asian’: Fans are convinced that Zayn Malik is calling out his One Direction bandmates in new song

There’s something about male pop stars disappearing into silence only to return with the most soul-baring and borderline chaotic art imaginable. Zayn Malik seems to have officially entered that era. On Instagram Stories this week, the 32-year-old singer teased a snippet of his upcoming track Fuschia Sea and shared handwritten lyrics that instantly sent fans into overdrive — not just because of their emotional depth, but because many interpreted them as a direct hit at his One Direction days. Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and the late Liam Payne

Longtime ardent fans were quick to rally behind Malik’s raw honesty.““Cause i worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the asian” Zayn Malik is out for BLOOD,” one fan wrote on X. ““have you ever heard of another me?” YOU TELL THEM ZAYN MALIK, YOU FUCKING TELL THEM,” said another. One more comment said, “Zayn Malik deserves the BIGGEST apology from the world like RIGHT NOW!!!!” while another commented, “Zayn Malik being the voice for the new generation of poc kids because he never had one when he was growing up.”

A complicated legacy

Zayn's relationship with One Direction has always been complicated. The group, which shot to global fame in the early 2010s with hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Best Song Ever, disbanded in 2016 and while the other members moved on with their solo careers, Zayn has stayed away from the limelight despite being the first one to leave.

That admittedly changed with 2024 his Stairway to the Sky tour, which began in October and took him across 11 cities, including Las Vegas, Washington, DC, and London. Fans praised it for its intimate setup and emotionally charged performances, a far cry from the polished pop machine that One Direction had become.

The band — made up of Zayn, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and the late Liam Payne — reunited briefly last November to mourn Liam's untimely passing at the age of 31. It was the first time in years the remaining members had been seen together publicly.

Now, with Fuschia Sea on the horizon, Malik appears to be stepping fully into his voice. Whether the lyrics are a farewell to his past or a declaration of new beginnings, fans are seated.