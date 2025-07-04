Blackpink teases comeback with ‘Ready to Jump?’ clip ahead of Deadline tour. Watch

Attention BLACKPINK fans! The K-pop group has dropped an intriguing teaser on social media. Titled “READY TO JUMP?”, the post hints at the K-pop group's much-anticipated comeback, Soompi reported. According to the outlet, the group’s new track could be named Jump. BLACKPINK was earlier said to be preparing for a return in July this year. The release of the new single could coincide with their Deadline tour, which is set to kick off on July 5. BLACKPINK has released a mysterious clip titled, 'Ready to Jump?'(Instagram)

BLACKPINK fans elated as K-pop group ‘finally’ teases comeback

For BLACKPINK fans, the mysterious clip marks a possible return of the K-pop group. Many followers have been waiting eagerly for them to release an album. Many K-pop fans were super excited after the teaser. “BLACKPINK said “JUMP” and we said “how high?” without even blinking,” a user wrote. “Finally,” said another.

BLACKPINK world tour

The group is set to kick off their world tour - Deadline- with a performance in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will end in Hong Kong in January 2026. Take a look at the dates here:

Goyang, South Korea (July 5-6)

Los Angeles, USA (July 12-13)

Chicago, USA (July 18)

Toronto, Canada (July 22-23)

New York, USA (July 26-27)

Paris, France (August 2-3)

Milan, Italy (August 6)

Barcelona, Spain (August 9)

London, UK (August 15-16)

Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19)

Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26)

Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2)

Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23)

Singapore (November 29–30)

Tokyo, Japan (January 16-18, 2026)

Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026)

All about BLACKPINK

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are part of the famous K-pop group. Born Pink, their last album together, was out in 2022. Since then, all members have embarked on successful solo careers. Now, dropping hints of a new single just before their Deadline tour, BLACKPINK has ensured that all eyes are on the group’s next appearance.

Not just BLACKPINK, but K-pop group BTS is also set to make a comeback, making the coming months a musical feast for fans.

FAQs:

1. What’s BLACKPINK’s latest post about?

Fans believe it gives a hint about their new single.

2. When will BLACKPINK’s new tour start?

It will start on July 5 in Goyang, South Korea.

3. When was BLACKPINK’s last album out?

The group’s last album, Born Pink, hit shelves in 2022.