Blackpink teases comeback with ‘Ready to Jump?’ clip ahead of Deadline tour. Watch

BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour from July 5. Titled Deadline, the tour will end in January 2026.
Attention BLACKPINK fans! The K-pop group has dropped an intriguing teaser on social media. Titled “READY TO JUMP?”, the post hints at the K-pop group's much-anticipated comeback, Soompi reported. According to the outlet, the group’s new track could be named Jump. BLACKPINK was earlier said to be preparing for a return in July this year. The release of the new single could coincide with their Deadline tour, which is set to kick off on July 5.
BLACKPINK fans elated as K-pop group ‘finally’ teases comeback
For BLACKPINK fans, the mysterious clip marks a possible return of the K-pop group. Many followers have been waiting eagerly for them to release an album. Many K-pop fans were super excited after the teaser. “BLACKPINK said “JUMP” and we said “how high?” without even blinking,” a user wrote. “Finally,” said another.
BLACKPINK world tour
The group is set to kick off their world tour - Deadline- with a performance in Goyang, South Korea. The tour will end in Hong Kong in January 2026. Take a look at the dates here:
Goyang, South Korea (July 5-6)
Los Angeles, USA (July 12-13)
Chicago, USA (July 18)
Toronto, Canada (July 22-23)
New York, USA (July 26-27)
Paris, France (August 2-3)
Milan, Italy (August 6)
Barcelona, Spain (August 9)
London, UK (August 15-16)
Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19)
Bangkok, Thailand (October 24–26)
Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1–2)
Bulacan, Philippines (November 22–23)
Singapore (November 29–30)
Tokyo, Japan (January 16-18, 2026)
Hong Kong (January 24–25, 2026)
All about BLACKPINK
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are part of the famous K-pop group. Born Pink, their last album together, was out in 2022. Since then, all members have embarked on successful solo careers. Now, dropping hints of a new single just before their Deadline tour, BLACKPINK has ensured that all eyes are on the group’s next appearance.
Not just BLACKPINK, but K-pop group BTS is also set to make a comeback, making the coming months a musical feast for fans.
