Papon thrilled to see K-pop fan daughter humming ghazals at his concert: 'This is the power of music'

Last Saturday, to observe World Music Day, singer Papon enthralled audiences in Mumbai with a special performance, interspersing his Bollywood melodies with soulful ghazals. The Shaam-e-Mehfil saw the singer take the stage for a two-hour-long concert filled with the best of Jagjit Singh, Ghulam Ali, and Farida Khanum, among others. During the concert, the singer also had a personal anecdote to share with the audience. Papon performs on the World Music Day 2025.

Papon performs on World Music Day

The Shaam-e-Mehfil, organised by Sachi Entertainment, was held on Saturday evening at Mumbai's Shanmukhananda Hall, and saw Papon reel off several popular ghazals, starting with Jagjit Singh's Tum Itna Jo Muskura Rahe Ho. At the end of the ghazal, he held the mic towards the audience, asking them to join along. As the 'jugalbandi' ended, Papon quipped, “I saw my daughter sitting and singing. She doesn't like ghazals. Korean-vorean sunti hai (She listens to KPop). But even she was singing along. This is the power of music.”

Papon on stage at the Shaam-e-Mehfil in Mumbai.

Papon then performed several iconic ghazals over the next two hours, sharing stories about them and including some of his own Shayari. For the Bollywood fans present, he sang a few of his popular filmy numbers as well, ranging from Kyon to Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Jeeyein Kyun.

A musical medley with the audience

The performance came to a close with a special rendition of Farida Khanum's Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo, in which he had the audience join along as well. But before that, the singer did something special with the 1,000-odd listeners in the auditorium. As the auditorium was illuminated by cell phone flashlights, he indulged in a jugalbandi with the audience. Papon had the audience sing along, hum along, and croon along in a soulful medley sans lyrics.