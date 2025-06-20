BLACKPINK's Jennie cries for help trying spicy chicken wings; fans say, 'She's hilarious without even trying'

BLACKPINK's Jennie went through a range of emotions in the latest episode of Hot Ones, where guests try hot and spicy chicken sauce with wings. Jennie started off confidently, but as the show progressed, so did the spice level… which caused her a lot of trouble. Fans reacted to the episode in the comments and shared that she is certainly the most ‘entertaining’ guest on the show so far. (Also read: BLACKPINK's Jennie re-enters Billboard Hot 100 days after her Coachella performance of Like Jennie) Jennie did not try to hide that she had low spice tolerance.

Jennie on HotOnes

Jennie initially looked confident with the sauces and even said that she was ‘disappointed’ with the spice level. That comment did not age well when the next sauce arrived (called ‘Da Bomb’). Jennie had an immediate reaction after tasting the wing with the sauce. She cried, shrieked, and got up from her chair to run up and down the set in horror. Jennie also had ice cream and a glass of milk to help cool her down.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Jennie's experience on the show, several fans praised her for keeping it real and candid about her spice tolerance. A fan commented, “'I'm gonna try my best and keep my calm,' and proceeds to give us 10 minutes of full chaos.” A second one said, “She's hilarious without even trying! probably the best episode I've seen so far!” Another fan commented, “Her reaction to Da Bomb is top tier!!”

A comment read, “This has to be my fav episode on Hot Ones!” “This is the funniest episode I've ever seen, she's so brave even tho she was in a bad condition,” read a second comment. “Knowing that she never eats spicy foods, I thought she was gonna stop in the 2nd wing but she did a great job. We are proud of you Jennie!” cheered a fan.

During her episode, Jennie also said she would definitely vouch for Jisoo to come on the show because she would do much better in the challenge.