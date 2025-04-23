BLACKPINK's Jennie re-enters Billboard Hot 100 days after her Coachella performance of Like Jennie

BLACKPINK's Jennie is having a moment! The singer earned loud cheers for her Coachella set a few days ago, where she performed some her hit songs- including Like Jennie. Now, she has re-entered the Billboard Hot 100 charts, following her performance in Coachella which went viral on social media. (Also read: Reddit thinks backup dancers stole the show from BLACKPINK's Jennie in LA concert: ‘Looks like she’s filming TikTok’) Best Dressed: Blackpink’s Jennie turned heads at Coachella 2025 as she rocked a crimson crocodile-embossed jacket and matching bra top from Georges Hobeika’s Fall 2025 collection. She paired it with coordinating mini shorts and completed her look with tan thigh-high boots, sleek sunglasses, and a classic cowgirl hat, (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Like Jennie on Billboard top 100

The official chart record of Billboard updated its weekly top 100 and it featured the song Like Jennie in the 96th spot. It had debuted in the 83rd spot when it first released in March this year. Meanwhile, Like Jennie rose to the 4th spot on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and on the 6th spot on the Global 200 in its sixth week.

About her Coachella performance

During her Coachella set, Jennie danced and charmed the audience with her energetic performance. The hashtags #JennieRunsCoachella and #Jenchella began trending globally after her performance, with social media filled with reels and clips from the performance. On Weekend 2, she performed Solo, Mantra, and Zen too. During her performance on Starlight, which contained the line, "I just wanna make my mama prouder,” Jennie paused and was seen getting visibly emotional. She said, “Eomma Saranghae,” which translates to “Mom, I love you” in Korean towards the audience, where her mother was present.

Recently, Jennie was in the limelight after releasing the teaser for Like Jennie. Some Indian listeners found it similar to the theme song of Alia Bhatt’s character Rani from Karan Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Social media was flooded with comparison videos, with some alleging that she plagiarised Pritam’s song. The Indian music composer dismissed the comparisons and went on to defend Jennie.