Reddit thinks backup dancers stole the show from BLACKPINK's Jennie in LA concert: ‘Looks like she’s filming TikTok’

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 11, 2025 05:41 PM IST

Jennie faced criticism for her lacklustre performance and off-lip-syncing during her solo tour. Fans noted how backup dancers outshone her. 

BLACKPINK's Jennie has been riding high on the success of her debut solo album, Ruby. The K-pop star recently kicked off her solo tour, The Ruby Experience, in Los Angeles on 6 March. However, clips from the show surfaced online, with many finding her performance disappointing and lacking energy.

BLACKPINK's Jennie faces criticism for her performance at her solo tour's show in LA.
BLACKPINK's Jennie faces criticism for her performance at her solo tour's show in LA.

(Also Read: Prime Video joins Alia Bhatt-BLACKPINK's Jennie discourse over new song; deletes post after calls for boycott

Reddit criticises Jennie's performance in The Ruby Experience's LA show

A Reddit user shared a video of Jennie performing at one of her solo tour shows. However, people were quick to highlight how her background dancers overshadowed her and even pointed out that she was not lip-syncing properly. One comment read, "The backup dancer in white nailed that." Another remarked, "The backup dancers are devouring, and she looks like she’s filming a TikTok." A different Reddit user wrote, "The backup dancers are absolutely eating... and that makes her look even worse." Another comment read, "Her album is fun, but this performance looks rough."

Jennie has started her first solo tour, "The Ruby Experience"
byu/Rude_Lifeguard inpopculturechat

Jennie was also criticised for her lack of energy during the performance, with many pointing out that her lip-syncing appeared off. One Reddit user questioned, "Is she... supposed to be singing?" to which another replied, "This is the worst lip-syncing I’ve ever seen." Another comment read, "Does she know the words to the song?" Someone else wrote, "She will never escape lazy Jennie allegations, I’m afraid."

When Jennie faced backlash

Recently, Jennie also faced backlash after releasing the teaser for her new song Like Jennie. Some Indian listeners found it similar to the theme song of Alia Bhatt’s character Rani from Karan Johar’s 2023 hit Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Social media was flooded with comparison videos, with some alleging that she plagiarised Pritam’s song. However, her fans defended her, arguing that similarities between songs do not necessarily mean she copied Pritam. The Indian music composer later also defended Jennie.

Following her Los Angeles performance, Jennie performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York on 10 March as part of her solo tour, The Ruby Experience. She will next head to Inspire Arena in Incheon, Seoul, South Korea, for her final concert on 15 March.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
