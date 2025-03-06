Prime Video joins Alia Bhatt-BLACKPINK's Jennie discourse over new song; deletes post after calls for boycott

On Thursday, Amazon Prime Video India’s X (formerly Twitter) account joined a social media war between Alia Bhatt and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s fans. After numerous calls for boycott and accusations of unprofessionalism, they deleted the post mocking it all. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's fans come to her defence after BLACKPINK Jennie's fans make racist remarks: ‘Do you know who she is?’) Alia Bhatt and Jennie's fans have been fighting on social media over a song.

Prime Video’s deleted post on the feud

Prime Video India’s X account posted a still of Alia as Rani from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, captioning it, “BLACKPINK fans, we bet you can hear this image (sobbing and side-eye emojis).” While Alia’s fans found it hilarious that the OTT platform agreed with them, leaving comments like, “Prime video india aint coming slow,” Jennie’s fans were not as thrilled.

Numerous comments under the post immediately accused them of clout chasing and unprofessionalism. Some even called for a boycott of the platform. Even though Prime Video India has deleted the post, the tirade against them by K-pop fans continues. One indignant fan wrote on X, “Prime Video India has now deleted its post trying chase clout using JENNIE and BLACKPINK's name in order to promote their unoriginal flop content! BOYCOTT PRIME VIDEO INDIA. APOLOGIZE TO JENNIE @PrimeVideoIN.”

Another X user wrote, “I wooooonnderr what type of person is behind this post, no Jennie no hit tweet, trying desperately to gain attention to your lame show.” One fan even called for the admin to be fired, writing, “Please fire this admin for being unprofessional @PrimeVideo @PrimeVideoIN.” A fan even called it a hate tweet, writing, “Honestly not gonna watch Prime Video anymore as @PrimeVideoIN's admin was unprofessional and made a hate tweet about Jennie just to get likes!”

One fan thought it was hilarious that the post was deleted, writing, “that army intern at prime video india getting fired now ijbol.” There was also some infighting, with BLACKPINK's Jisoo's fans wondering how they would watch the latest episode of Newtopia now, with one X user writing, “Sooyas suport prime India, don't forget watch newtopia on prime video tomorrow.” Another pointed out, “Blinks always the worst of the worst. I mean, you know right newtopia still airing in prime video?”

What happened

On Tuesday, Jennie released a teaser of her new song, Like Jennie, which drops on March 7. Alia’s fans immediately began pointing out that the thumps, beats, and vocals of the song sound similar to Rani’s Theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Some of Jennie’s fans, miffed at the comparison, began posting racist posts against Alia and India.