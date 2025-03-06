Alia Bhatt's fans come to her defence after BLACKPINK Jennie's fans make racist remarks: ‘Do you know who she is?’

Social media wars between Bollywood and K-pop fans have been raging ever since BLACKPINK’s South Korean rapper Jennie dropped the teaser for her latest number, Like Jennie, on Tuesday. Alia Bhatt’s fans pointed out the similarity in the beat to her theme song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, leading to xenophobic and racist jibes from Jennie’s fans. (Also Read: BLACKPINK's Jennie accused of 'copy pasting' Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani theme: She plagiarised Pritam) It all began when Alia Bhatt's fans pointed out that Jennie's upcoming number seems like a rip-off.

Alia Bhatt’s fans defend her from Jennie’s fans

Numerous Jennie fans took offence to Alia’s fans pointing this out, with many making posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) insulting the actor and India as a whole. Some made fun of Alia’s looks, pulling out some of her unflattering pictures and calling her a ‘nobody’, while others made racist remarks about the country’s supposed lack of cleanliness and education.

One incensed Alia fan wrote on X, “B***h do u even know who she is? Her movie RRR was nominated fr OSCAR and a song from same movie won GOLDEN GLOBE. She is global brand ambassador of Gucci. Now what has your girl achieved?? This Diva made her country proud in Metgala meanwhile ur girl got trolled.”

Another defended her, saying, “Kid Alia has double the acting experience Jennie has in music, a hit one at that. That song is a Pritam (artist) song, Alia was the actress in the film. Rani was her character name. You are hating the wrong person here. Get a grip.”

One Reddit user stated that they ‘did not want to generalise’ but called K-pop fans ‘some of the worst’, writing, “i don't mean to generalize but the k-pop and taylor swift fanbase are some of the worst fanbases. with k-pop fans, they spare no one. If its a man, call him a creep without any evidence, if its a woman, call her a pick-me and ugly. If its PoC then racism and sexism.”

One fan even rationalised and wrote, “Why is Alia getting these remarks? She had nothing to do with producing or singing it. Are these nincompoops just attacking her for featuring in it?” Another commented, “Being a fan doesn’t mean you need to be disrespectful and racist. You can defend Jennie without being ignorant and racist. India has one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world, and Alia Bhatt is a huge star. Stay in your lane and keep the convo about music, not hate.”

What happened

Like Jennie features thumps, beats and vocals that sound similar to Rani’s Theme from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the teaser dropped, numerous Bollywood buffs pointed out the similarities. Jennie has announced that the full number will drop on March 7, and it remains to be seen if there are more similarities to the theme song.

Last seen in Jigra, Alia will soon star in Alpha and Love & War. Jennie debuted as a rapper with BLACKPINK in 2016 and dropped her first solo in 2018. She also debuted as an actor in 2023 under the stage name Jennie Ruby Jane in the TV show The Idol.