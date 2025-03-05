Was Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani intro the blueprint for BLACKPINK'S Jennie’s new song? Fans think so

Over the last decade, Alia Bhatt has proven time and again that she is an incredible actor. She is not only versatile but is also gifted with unparalleled screen presence. Like her or hate her, you cannot argue with this. A great example of the same was her performance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). Also starring Ranveer Singh in an iconic character, the film marked filmmaker Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair. Well, apart from Ranveer and Alia’s sizzling chemistry, a major highlight in the film was the latter's intro song which made her character Rani Chatterjee all the more impactful. But the important question right now is— did K-pop star Jennie Kim get inspired by Rani? Fans were reminded of Alia Bhatt's intro song by Jennie's new song's teaser

Jennie of BLACKPINK dropped a teaser of her new song Like Jennie on social media recently. The official song will be out on Friday, but it is already making a lot of noise on the internet. This is because many netizens have accused Jennie of allegedly ‘copying’ Rani's Intro Theme after hearing the teaser. For the uninitiated, Alia Bhatt’s intro song was created by Pritam, who re-imagined an original track by putting together retro elements. It includes a Bengali rap with her name ‘Rani’ being repeated as S. D. Burman’s Mere Sapno Ki Rani plays in the background. Absolutely iconic! Well, hearing ‘Jennie, Jennie, Jennie’ reminded many fans of Alia’s track.

Joking about the same, one social media user claimed, “Someone did chor k ghar pe chori 😂 Pritam has always been known for copying music,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Crazy! Copying from a Dharma film says so much about KJo’s taste in music 🥳 Wonder why someone would steal from a country that watches so many movies and every 6/7th human in the world is from there 😋 Easiest to get caught.” Meanwhile, many others are busy gushing over Alia’s original track, which is back on our social media feeds now. One such fan tweeted, “Alia Bhatt's original "Rani's Intro Theme" is better,” whereas another wrote, “rani chatterjee is the blueprint 💅🏼.” Another comment under Jennie’s teaser read, “Rani Chatterjee Goes Global ❤️‍🔥Og is og 🩷💯 #AliaBhatt.”

Well, Jennie’s song Like Jennie will be out tomorrow. Let’s wait and watch if it changes any minds.