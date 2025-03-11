Alia Bhatt teases 'collaboration' between Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, fans predict the 'biggest blockbuster'

However, it appears that the team-up is actually for an advertisement. Alia added the hashtag #ad in her post about the collab. In the past, Ranbir worked with Aamir for a brief appearance in his hit film PK.

Alia reveals Aamir Khan-Ranbir Kapoor project

On Tuesday, Alia took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm about the upcoming project. In a video post, she revealed a poster featuring Aamir and Ranbir, and expressed her excitement about the reunion.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “A battle of the best! Two of my favourite actors w̶i̶t̶h̶ against each other... Stay tuned for something very very exciting...more deets coming tomorrow... P.S. I know you’re going to love it as much as I did”.

In the video, Alia playfully built up anticipation by teasing the idea that Aamir and Ranbir might be pitted against each other.

“I have been waiting to show this to you guys. Two of my favourite actors will be seen together, ya ek doosre ke against (or against each other). Dikhana hi bhool gayi (I forgot to show it to you)... Yakeen nahi ho raha na, mujhe bhi nahi hua (Don’t believe it na, it was tough for me too). But it is real, and it is great. Stay tuned,” Alia said in the video.

The actor then showed the poster which features Aamir and Ranbir, with tagline “the ultimate blockbuster”. It also stated, “the greatest rivalry of the year”, revealing that Nitesh Tiwari has directed the project.

Alia Bhatt's post drives fans wild

The post sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to the comments section to express their excitement and anticipation for the collaboration.

“Legends collaborating,” wrote one, with another mentioning, “Omg I just can’t Wait”. "Alia's Hype for rk is never ending,” one comment read, and second one sharing “Two best of Indian cinema! Legends”. One Instagram user shared, “Supppperrrr excited”, with another gushing, “Ranbir is so lucky his wife is his biggest cheer leader”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir is busy with his next film Sitaare Zameen Par, which is expected to come out in theatres later this year. The upcoming film is a sequel to his 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut and received critical acclaim. Ranbir is undergoing an intense workout routine for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.