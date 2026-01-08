Is Ray J OK? Singer hospitalized in Las Vegas after experiencing ‘heart pains’

Singer and actor Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized in Las Vegas after experiencing what were described as “heart pains,” according to TMZ. This is not the first time Ray J has faced a serious bout of pneumonia. (X/ @RayJ)

The 44-year-old was admitted to a hospital on January 6, with sources telling TMZ that the episode was linked to a “severe” case of pneumonia. TMZ reported that Ray J remained under medical care as of Thursday afternoon, local time.

Reported health concerns TMZ reported that Ray J underwent a series of medical tests, including X-rays and an echocardiogram, which is an ultrasound used to examine heart function. The results of these procedures have not been made public, and no official statement has been released by the singer or his representatives regarding his current condition.

While the initial concern centered on heart-related symptoms, TMZ noted that pneumonia appears to be the underlying issue. It remains unclear whether Ray J is still hospitalized.

Previous pneumonia scare This is not the first time Ray J has faced a serious bout of pneumonia. In late 2021, he was hospitalized after initially being suspected of having COVID-19 before receiving peumonia diagnosis.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner sue Ray J for defamation over racketeering claims

At the time, Ray J described the experience as life-threatening. “I thought it was over,” he told TMZ during his recovery. “I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying.” He later recovered and was discharged after receiving oxygen treatment.

Despite the reported hospitalization, Ray J appeared active on social media. He recently shared an Instagram post promoting an upcoming event in Austin, Texas, scheduled for January 18, tied to his birthday celebrations. The post did not mention any health issues.